Mozilla Unveils Slick "Firefox For Tablets" Web Browser

In a blog post today, Mozilla unveiled Firefox for tablets, a work in progress that takes the best of Android Honeycomb and Firefox and blends the two together into a delicious browser concoction.



Dubbed “an evolution of its phone-based predecessor,” Firefox for tablets was built to look like Android Honeycomb, while retaining trademark Firefox UI details like the back button.

The “Awesome Bar” is here too, providing quick access to your favourite sites and bookmarks from within the URL bar.

Another nice touch is the omnipresent “tabs” interface that switches from sidebar to drop-down tabs menu based on which way you’re holding the device.

The blog post details the way you’re meant to interact with tabs if you’re holding the tablet horizontally: tabs with your left thumb, content with your right thumb.

See below for more screenshots of Firefox for tablets, which has no release date yet:

And here’s the AwesomeBar

Here’s a look at the Honeycomb-like theme:

