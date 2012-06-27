Firefox For Android Is Here, But It's Not Better Than Chrome

Photo: Mozilla

The final version of Firefox for Android was released today.Previously, the popular browser was in a Beta release.



The app brings mobile speed and security to your favourite Android-powered device.

What we really like about the app is it’s ability to take advantage of add-ons giving you a more desktop like experience.

While we think that this is a solid release from Firefox the app still leaves something to be desired. We like Firefox but the app for Android really doesn’t separate it from the pack. We prefer Chrome.

To make sure your device is compatible with this new version of Firefox check this list.

Price: Free

