The 15 best Firefox extensions for improving your productivity

Firefox extensions can add a vast array of capabilities to your web browser.

There are thousands of extensions available for download from the Firefox Extensions library.

Here are 15 of the best extensions for Firefox that can improve your productivity.

If only all software was as personalizable as web browsers like Firefox. While most programs don’t give you much flexibility to customize the experience, Firefox welcomes thousands of extensions with open arms, allowing you to bend the browser more or less to your will.

If there’s a feature or capability you wish Firefox had, just browse the Firefox Extensions library and you’ll probably find it in the form of an extension. Here are 15 of the best productivity-focused extensions you should consider installing on Firefox.

Tomato Clock

Tomato Clock puts a 25-minute task timer and two break timers within easy reach, ideal for following the Pomodoro productivity technique. Dave Johnson

Fans of the Pomodoro Technique rely on working in 25-minute intervals with short breaks in between, inspired by the classic kitchen tomato timer. Tomato Clock puts the 25-minute tomato timer along with five- and 15-minute breaks just a click away in your browser. There’s also a stats page where you can monitor your time management progress. It’s a handy way to stay on track through the day, even if you don’t diligently follow the Pomodoro method.

LastPass

You use a password manager, right? It’s the best way to ensure every one of your websites and services has a strong, unique password. And you absolutely should use the extension for your passwords manager of choice to easily unlock websites. LastPass is a great free password manager with a premium subscription option that adds a handful of additional features. And the LastPass extension is essential for logging into all your websites.

Autocopy

Copy text from a webpage simply by selecting it. Dave Johnson

Autocopy does one thing and one thing only — it simplifies copying text so you no longer need to use a keyboard shortcut. If you frequently need to copy text from webpages, install Autocopy. Then, just select the text you want to copy and wait about a second. You’ll see the Autocopy message pop up, and it’s in the clipboard waiting to be pasted. A handy tip: You need to drag-select the text for Autocopy to work; double-clicking to select doesn’t trigger the extension.

LanguageTool

Spelling and grammar checkers have become essential tools of the trade online these days, and LanguageTool is a free (and open-source) checker that keeps you looking smart and professional everywhere you need to enter text on the web. It works in most websites, supports 25 languages and uses an encrypted connection to check your spelling, offering better privacy than most similar language tools.

Dark Reader

Dark Reader can apply a customizable dark theme to any webpage. Dave Johnson

If you do a lot of reading, do your eyes a favor and install Dark Reader to give websites you visit a dark theme on the fly. You can control brightness, font, and even special settings like a sepia filter — all especially handy if you read late at night and need to treat your eyes with better care.

Toggl Track

Toggl Track lets you track the time you spend on specific tasks and projects throughout the day. If you need to bill for your time or just want to track how you spend your day, Toggl Track integrates with a slew of popular productivity apps like Gitlab, Trello, Google Docs, WordPress and seemingly countless others. It’ll track how much time you spend in each project and logs your time for reporting and billing purposes.

Checker Plus for Gmail

Checker Plus for Gmail pops your inbox on top of whatever website you’re currently browsing. Dave Johnson

Checker Plus for Gmail puts your Gmail within easy reach without ever needing to visit the Gmail website. Click the extension to see a drop-down menu that displays your entire inbox on top of whatever website you happen to be on. Here you can read, reply, delete, and manage emails. And if you have more than one email account, you can switch among them from a handy sidebar as well.

Tranquility Reader

Many webpages are overcrowded with ads, video players, and endless navigation controls. Tranquility Reader strips away all of that and delivers a very simple text-only page that’s easy to read or print. Some pages tolerate Tranquility better than others; for example, if you view some webpages with Tranquility Reader you might need to scroll through some links to get to the important stuff. But for most pages, it gives you a minimalist respite from crowded, distracting webpages.

Full Web Page Screenshots

Use FireShot to take screenshots of an entire webpage, no matter how long it is. Dave Johnson

Full Web Page Screenshots, aka FireShot, can save an entire webpage from top to bottom, even if it extends well past the bottom of the screen. Once captured, you can save it as a JPG or PDF, copy it to the clipboard or even print it.

Momentum

Replace your new tab page with Momentum and get a highly configurable start page that you can populate with favorite links, commonly visited websites, a search box, and handy details like weather and the time. That’s in addition to beautiful photography, daily mantras, quotes, and your own to-dos. If you need to get centered between projects, Momentum is a handy tool to help you do that.

TinEye Reverse Image Search

Right-click any web image to find where it’s used using TinEye. Dave Johnson

Want to know where a particular online image originated, or need to see what other websites are using it? Install TinEye Reverse Image Search. Just right-click any image you find on the web and choose Search Images on TinEye from the drop-down menu. TinEye will go to work, opening a new page with all the results it could find.

Morning Coffee Quantum

Morning Coffee Quantum is a helpful extension for anyone who has different tasks or projects each day of the week. You can train Morning Coffee Quantum to open a specific set of websites each day of the week, so you might have one set of sites open on Monday and Tuesday but a different set on Wednesday — and when the weekend rolls around, still another set of sites.

The Camelizer

An extension from the price tracking website CamelCamelCamel, The Camelizer makes it easy to see the price history of any product on Amazon. Just visit an Amazon product page and trigger The Camelizer; you’ll immediately see how the product’s price has fluctuated, along with its historic high and low price. If you are looking for the best time to purchase something on Amazon, this extension is indispensable.

OneTab

OneTab reduces all your open tabs to a single list of links in a pinned tab. Dave Johnson

If you often open so many browser tabs that your computer slows to a crawl — or you simply can’t find what you’re looking for because Firefox has so many webpages open — try OneTab. With a click on the OneTab extension, all your open tabs are reduced to a list of links in a single, pinned tab. You can dash to the OneTab tab as often as you need to reopen webpages while keeping your tab sprawl under control.

SimilarWeb

Need to find metrics about websites, like its global ranking, traffic stats, bounce rate, traffic sources, and visitor demographics? You could go to a website like SimilarWeb, but if you need this information frequently, install the SimilarWeb extension and get it with a single click. When you click the SimilarWeb extension icon after opening a website, a sidebar flies out with a wealth of information about the site.