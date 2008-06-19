Firefox 3 Crushes Download Goal: 8 Million + In First Day

Mozilla will set the much-coveted record for most downloads in a day, because more than 8 million people (the actual total seems up for debate) downloaded Firefox 3 in the last 24 hours. Guinness still needs to verify the number, to make it official, but in any event it crushed Mozilla’s high-end estimate of 5 million downloads. If you downloaded the browser (or even if you didn’t) — you can get a certificate commemorating the day, which we’re sure you’ll treasure forever.



