Firefox Coming To Phones: Good News For Carriers

InfoWorld reports on Mozilla’s mission to get Firefox on mobile phones: By the end of the year, the company plans to release a flavour of its Web browser for phones running Linux and Microsoft’s (MSFT) Windows Mobile operating system.



How will carriers respond? “I think that some carriers will basically fight this kicking and screaming, and some will embrace it and move ahead quickly,” Mozilla mobile engineering head Christian Sejersen told InfoWorld.

Why would they be afraid? Because a decent Web browser would give subscribers the ability to get onto the Internet without going through the carriers’ home pages, or “decks” — where they mostly link to sites they have revenue sharing or distribution deals with.

But we think carriers have learned a lesson from Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone: Subscribers with powerful browsers use a lot more of the mobile Web than subs with crappy browsers. So carriers should focus on getting the best browsers on as many phones as possible. For now, that’s more people that carriers can sell unlimited-access data plans to. In the future, it’s also a bigger audience for mobile ads.

