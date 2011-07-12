Firefox 8 (Yes, 8) Is Getting A Massive Speed Boost

Run, run litte fox.

Photo: rlw5663 via Flickr

You might be annoyed by all the constant updates to Firefox ever since they switched to a rapid release schedule a la Chrome, but the team must be doing something right.The speed test results are in and Firefox 8 is 20% faster than Firefox 5, meaning the browser is on par with Google Chrome in terms of performance.



This speed increase applies to nearly every metric that matters: start up, session restore, first paint, JavaScript execution, and even 2D canvas and 3D WebGL rendering

As an added kicker, Firefox 8 uses less memory than version 7.

[Via ExtremeTech]

