Firefox 7 Will Use 50% Less Memory

We like Firefox a lot, but it’s historically been a memory hog. Numerous extensions can bloat it up, and Chrome looks attractive by comparison.But the Mozilla dev team has seriously stepped its game up lately, switching to a rapid release schedule in order to tackle known problems like this more effectively.



Mozilla developer Nicholas Nethercote wrote on his blog that Firefox 7 will offer improved memory use, often 20-30% less and sometimes up to 50% less. On top of that, closing tabs will free up additional memory.

Firefox 6 launches on Tuesday and version 7 will arrive next month.

