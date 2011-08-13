Firefox 6 Is Launching Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

The new Fox isn’t a huge step up from the old Fox.

Mozilla is putting the finishing touches on Firefox 6 set to launch this coming Tuesday, Maximum PC reports.To keep up with Google Chrome, Mozilla has begun offering more frequent Firefox updates containing fewer features per release–Firefox 5 launched a mere six weeks ago.



But Firefox 6 includes some useful stuff like faster startup times, better plugin support, and expanded privacy settings.

Firefox 7 will launch a month later–here’s what features we think it will include.

