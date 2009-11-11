Photos From Firefox's 5th Anniversary Party

Firefox is five years old and last night Mozilla threw a party to celebrate.
Held at the Terra Space in San Francisco, Mozilla’s 250 employees, guests, and partygoers came together to toast the browser used by millions.
At last count Firefox has 24% marketshare and Mozilla Corporation is earning $75 million a year so there’s quite a lot to be jubilant about.
With a Foxtail in hand and the music blasting, people danced the night away until it was time to cut the cake and sing happy birthday.
