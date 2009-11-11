Photos From Firefox's 5th Anniversary Party

Firefox is five years old and last night Mozilla threw a party to celebrate.

Held at the Terra Space in San Francisco, Mozilla’s 250 employees, guests, and partygoers came together to toast the browser used by millions.

At last count Firefox has 24% marketshare and Mozilla Corporation is earning $75 million a year so there’s quite a lot to be jubilant about.

With a Foxtail in hand and the music blasting, people danced the night away until it was time to cut the cake and sing happy birthday.

Take a look at the party >

Firefox 5th Anniversary Party at the Terra Space, San Francisco The Firefox Taco Truck serving non-taco foods all night Entering the party Lively event where Mozilla employees and guests mingle and jiggle …Meet the Foxtail: vodka, rum, Midori, white cranberry juice Gallons of libations were passed out all night Everyone just wanted to talk about something besides work The DJ played top 40 hits from Lady Gaga and others. The dance floor was packed all night The guestbook was the Firefox milestone timeline Mozilla chairperson Mitchell Baker cutting the rug Firefox cakes Everyone sung happy birthday to Firefox

