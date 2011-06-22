Firefox 5 Is Out Now! Here's What's New

Mozilla just released Firefox 5, and while most of the updates are under the hood, there are a few cool new features worth mentioning.



“Do not track” options for Android, better visibility in Preferences of desktop version

CSS animation support, which helps developers build more dynamic websites

Better support for JavaScript and Canvas

Updated support for MathML, HTML 5, XHR, and SMIL.

All the mumbo jumbo basically means that your browsing experience is going to be even faster with Firefox 5. It adds updated compatibility with new web standards, so it’s an update you might want to download now.

Keep your eyes peeled for more Firefox in a few short months. Mozilla is committed to provide much more frequent updates to keep users happy (and to compete with Chrome).

