10 New Firefox 5 Features You Should Be Excited About

Photo: dimnikolov via flickr

The first official Beta version of Firefox 5 was released last week, with a bunch of new features and improvements over Firefox 4.Mozilla is putting Firefox on a rapid release schedule, similar to the way Google does with Chrome, so the full version of Firefox 5 will be here in a few more weeks.



In the meantime, we took a look at what’s new in both the desktop and mobile versions of Firefox 5. To check it out for yourself, you can download the Beta version here.

It can be annoying when ad companies track your web history to display customised ads. While there are some ways to opt-out, Firefox 5 makes it easier to do so within its own preferences menu. Firefox for Android is the first mobile browser to offer do not track Mozilla also added 'Do Not Track' to the Android version of Firefox 5. It's the first browser to do so. Switch between test versions of Firefox If you're like us and want to stay up to date on the latest Firefox features, Mozilla included a Channel Switcher that lets you toggle between the Beta version and most up-to-date Aurora version. Support for CSS animations CSS animations give web developers more options to create rich sites, using it as an alternative to Flash. Improved HTML 5 HTML 5 continues to gain momentum, and Firefox 5 Beta has fixes to make the experience better. Better Linux support For all you Linux lovers out there, this version of Firefox includes some fixes that will improve performance on your PC. rumour: Pin sites to your taskbar This feature didn't make it to the current Beta version, but some early reports suggest you'll be able to pin sites to your taskbar just like you can with Internet Explorer 9. Think of it as a mini shortcut on your desktop. rumour: No more home button Instead of a home button, Firefox 5 is rumoured to have a home 'tab' instead. It seems like Firefox is trying to be as clean as possible, just like Chrome. rumour: Sign in to the same site with multiple accounts Do you have multiple Gmail accounts? Instead of logging in to each one in a separate browser, Firefox 5 is rumoured to let you log in to the same site with different accounts at the same time. rumour: Built-in PDF reader This is nothing groundbreaking, but it would be nice. Firefox 5 may have a built-in PDF reader, killing any need to install separate software like Adobe Acrobat. Want more software rumours? Click here for the latest Windows 8 rumours >

