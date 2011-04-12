10 New Features Coming Soon To Firefox 5

Photo: dimnikolov via flickr

We’ve barely begun getting used to Firefox 4’s amazing new features, and Mozilla is already preparing us for a June 21 release of Firefox 5.Mozilla has decided to ramp up it’s release schedule, similar to the way Google does with Chrome, so expect to see new versions of Firefox every few months instead of every two years or so.



We’ve compiled a list of features we already know Firefox 5 will have, plus a few current ones Mozilla should tweak to make them better.

These features come from various reports and screenshots (CNet found a bunch of screens on Mozilla’s development site Are We Pretty Yet), but keep in mind there’s nothing set in stone yet. With an accelerated release schedule, it’s likely some of these additions will get pushed to Firefox 6 and 7 this fall.

