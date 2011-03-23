Firefox 4 For Android Is The Best Mobile Browser Right Now

Photo: Android Market

Along with today’s release of Firefox 4 for desktop, Mozilla has launched a new version of the Android mobile browser.Firefox 4 is currently just a release candidate, meaning it may not be the final version Mozilla issues unless no significant bugs are found.



But after testing the new Firefox, we think it’s much better than Android’s default browser.

Here are some of our favourite features:

Managing tabs is easy. Swipe the window to the right to view them or add a new one. Swipe to the left in for forward, back, and one-click bookmark buttons.

You can sync all your bookmarks, settings, passwords, and open tabs with the desktop version of Firefox 4.

There are some great mobile add-ons such as an Instapaper-like “read later” and a Twitter bar.

HTML 4 for video.

Save web pages to PDFs.

You can download Firefox for Android free in the Android Market.

Don’t Miss: The 10 Best Features In Firefox 4 For Desktop

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.