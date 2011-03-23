Photo: Mozilla.org

That’s the number of downloads that Firefox 4, the latest version of the most popular open-source browser, has got as of this writing.You can track the download stats live and it’s about to crack 6 million downloads — just a day after being released.



Impressive, to say the least.

Especially impressive considering its competition. Microsoft just released the well-regarded Internet Explorer 9 which, despite Microsoft’s bigger marketshare, is downloading at half Firefox’s speed, as CNet points out. And Google‘s faster Chrome browser, which hovers at 10% marketshare, is now the browser of choice for the digerati.

Clearly (ahem) Firefox is on fire.

Don’t Miss: The 10 Best Features In Firefox 4 →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.