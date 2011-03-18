Firefox 4 Is Coming March 22nd: Here's What's New

Firefox 4 has been delayed several times this year, but it looks like the final version will be available next week.



One of Mozilla’s developers said the new version will launch on March 22nd. We’ll have a walkthrough of all the best features then, but here’s a preview of the browser’s new features.

It seems like Mozilla borrowed several features that Google Chrome users have been enjoying for a while now:

Tabs now appear at the top of the URL bar.

synchronise passwords, bookmarks, and settings among all your computers running Firefox.

Group tabs by category and open them all at once.

New interface for managing your add-ons and extensions.

Faster start up time and graphics.

