Firefox 3 Launches, Servers Crash

To celebrate the launch of its Firefox 3 Web browser, Mozilla (SAI 25 #5) has a gimmick up its sleeve: It’s trying to set the Guinness world record for most downloads in a day.



Apparently it didn’t plan ahead for the swarm of traffic that would hit its servers when the Firefox 3 update got released at 1 p.m. ET. (And it doesn’t look like Mozilla is using a CDN like Akamai or Limelight to cache its site.)

We’ve been trying to load Mozilla’s site to download Firefox 3 for the last 15 minutes, with no success. So in the meantime, we’ll stick with our old browser. We will, however, try to make it to the NYC Firefox 3 launch party tonight at AdaptiveBlue in SoHo.

Update: Some mirrors to the Mac and Windows versions of Firefox 3, via Hacker News.

