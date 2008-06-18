Browser Wars Redux! Firefox 3 Launch Party Tonight In NYC

Dan Frommer

This could either be the geekiest or most fun thing you’ve ever attended: A party to celebrate… a Web browser! Who’s been to one of those since the 90s Browser Wars?

AdaptiveBlue is hosting a Firefox 3 launch party tonight at their SoHo HQ. Food and drinks provided; we’ll see you there.

Location and more details here on AdaptiveBlue’s blog.

See Also:
Firefox 3 First Take: Worth The Wait, But Not Perfect
Firefox 3 Launches, Servers Crash
Why Firefox Is Thinking Small: Mobile Browser Market To Explode

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

mozilla new york sai-us