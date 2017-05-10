This firefighting robot tank could save lives by going places humans can't

A US company has designed a robot tank that could be used to tackle fires that are too dangerous for firefighters.

The device, called Thermite 3.0, is made from aircraft grade aluminium and steel which allows it to withstand high temperatures.

It can pump 2,500 gallons of water per minute from the cannon, the force created from the pump’s power would take 6-8 men to control but Thermite 3.0 handles it alone.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

