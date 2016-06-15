Firefighters use this psychological strategy to overcome stress

Dr. Jonathan Fader is a performance psychologist hired by professional athletes and sports teams to strengthen their mental approach to the game. Fader also works with firefighters, who must overcome intensely stressful and frightening circumstances in order to do their job, which often mean saving lives.

Fader, author of the new book “Life as Sport: What Top Athletes Can Teach You About How to Win in Life,” talked to Business Insider about the mental strategy he teaches firefighters — one that can be applied to any stressful situation.

