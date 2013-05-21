Here's An Awesome Photo Of Firefighters Rescuing A Bear From A Tree

Firefighters in Colorado Springs, Colorado faced an unusual challenge on Sunday: rescuing a black bear from a pine tree.



According to the AP, the firefighters and a wildlife officer used a ladder truck to reach the bear, which had been shot with two tranquilizer darts. They strapped the 150-200 pound animal into a harness, and lowered it to the ground.

The resulting photo is wonderful:

AP

