Report: 19 Firefighters Go Missing While Battling Massive Arizona Wildfire

File Photo: Firefighters

As many as 19 firefighters battling a wildfire northwest of Phoenix, Ariz. are unaccounted for after being involved in a “serious incident,” CNN reports.



“Our concern right now is the 20 firefighters,” spokesman Mike Reichling told the Arizona Republic. The spokesman said one of the group had been located, but was unsure whether there were any injuries.

The group become separated while fighting the nearly 2,000 acre fire that had been burning since Friday. The fast-moving Yarnell blaze has burned at least three homes and caused injuries in the area, prompting officials to evacuate about 50 homes.

The fire was zero-per cent contained as of Sunday evening.

250 firefighters are currently on the scene, with about 400 more expected to arrive soon.

This post will be updated as we learn more.

