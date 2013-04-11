Barricaded Gunman Holds 5 Firefighters Hostage In Georgia

Five firefighters are being held at gunpoint in a Gwinnett County, Ga. home, My Fox Atlanta reports.



A SWAT team is on the scene, where the firefighters were responding to a medical call, police say. The Atlanta-Journal constitution reports that the gunman has barricaded himself.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more information as soon as it’s available.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.