Barricaded Gunman Holds 5 Firefighters Hostage In Georgia

Five firefighters are being held at gunpoint in a Gwinnett County, Ga. home, My Fox Atlanta reports.
A SWAT team is on the scene, where the firefighters were responding to a medical call, police say. The Atlanta-Journal constitution reports that the gunman has barricaded himself.
This is a developing story. We’ll have more information as soon as it’s available.
