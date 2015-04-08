Firefighters had to rescue people from a burning high rise in Los Angeles

Firefighters have rescued some people from a blaze burning in a high rise in Los Angeles.
The flames took off in a commercial building on the corner of Olympic and Union in the city’s Westlake District around 7:45 Tuesday night. LA City Fire officials say the flames were located in the southwest corner of the building’s 5th floor.
The LAFD says one person was evaluated on scene for a non-life threatening injury.
An investigation into the cause of the fire was underway.
Here’s some amazing pictures of the flames:
WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battle blaze at six-story Westlake building http://t.co/Asp7W2Rho9 pic.twitter.com/y3FJ3FXbmg
— NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) April 8, 2015
HUGE fire burning in #LosAngeles. #Rescues happening right now. http://t.co/Uzs9Z1gdom #LA #Westlake pic.twitter.com/Kg4V8DABqd
— Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBCLA) April 8, 2015
LAFD Firefighters Battle Fire At Commercial Building In Westlake District http://t.co/GKM6htYglH pic.twitter.com/YxBPoIyVUA
— FOX 11 Los Angeles (@myfoxla) April 8, 2015
Watch Live: Firefighters battle fire at commercial building in Westlake District; http://t.co/8evRs1lX34 pic.twitter.com/V4xBuj1aQw
— KTLA (@KTLA) April 8, 2015
