Firefighters had to rescue people from a burning high rise in Los Angeles

Screenshot from KTLA A commercial building in the Westlake District of Los Angeles burns April 7, 2015.

Firefighters have rescued some people from a blaze burning in a high rise in Los Angeles.

The flames took off in a commercial building on the corner of Olympic and Union in the city’s Westlake District around 7:45 Tuesday night. LA City Fire officials say the flames were located in the southwest corner of the building’s 5th floor.

The LAFD says one person was evaluated on scene for a non-life threatening injury.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was underway.

Here’s some amazing pictures of the flames:

WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battle blaze at six-story Westlake building http://t.co/Asp7W2Rho9 pic.twitter.com/y3FJ3FXbmg

— NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) April 8, 2015

LAFD Firefighters Battle Fire At Commercial Building In Westlake District http://t.co/GKM6htYglH pic.twitter.com/YxBPoIyVUA

— FOX 11 Los Angeles (@myfoxla) April 8, 2015

Watch Live: Firefighters battle fire at commercial building in Westlake District; http://t.co/8evRs1lX34 pic.twitter.com/V4xBuj1aQw

— KTLA (@KTLA) April 8, 2015

