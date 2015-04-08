Firefighters had to rescue people from a burning high rise in Los Angeles

Bryan Logan
La fireScreenshot from KTLAA commercial building in the Westlake District of Los Angeles burns April 7, 2015.

Firefighters have rescued some people from a blaze burning in a high rise in Los Angeles.

The flames took off in a commercial building on the corner of Olympic and Union in the city’s Westlake District around 7:45 Tuesday night. LA City Fire officials say the flames were located in the southwest corner of the building’s 5th floor.

The LAFD says one person was evaluated on scene for a non-life threatening injury.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was underway.

Here’s some amazing pictures of the flames:

 

