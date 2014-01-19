Firefighters Get The 'Upper Hand' On Fires In SA and Victoria

Photo: Country Fire Service South Australia

Cooler conditions have allowed firefighters in South Australia and Victoria to get the “upper hand” on fires that have threatened both of the states for much of the week.

According to the ABC, 11 blazes are still burning out of control in areas of South Australia such as Barossa Valley, Bangorand the Riverland, with the Country Fire Service reporting 15 homes have been lost.

Victoria’s Country Fire Authority has said fires across the state also have eased overnight with the Grampians region, which has been the most effected, now in the clear.

Victorian authorities have reported one person has died, 4 buildings and a large amount of property and livestock has been destroyed.

Meanwhile, lighting strikes have ignited fires across New South Wales overnight with The Rural Fire Service reporting blazes in the Riverina, Murraguldrie State Forest area, Wagga Wagga, Orange and Bathurst.

Sun 8am: 93 bush/grass fires in NSW, 31 uncontained. Still picking up new fires from lightning. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/B3zxCzqSrT — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 18, 2014

Planes will be used to assess the fire danger throughout the day.

