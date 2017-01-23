Dubai is using water jetpacks to tackle fires from the air

Dubai Civil Defence has launched a firefighting system that includes a jet ski and jetpack.

The system, named Dolphin, will shorten response times in peak traffic as the firefighters can use rivers to arrive at incidents.

But the major drawback of the system is that it would only be useful for fires that are on bridges or very close to waterways.

Going forward, floating fire stations to allow blazes to be tackled from the Dubai Canal may be on their way, reported ABC Online.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

