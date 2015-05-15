Here's how much firefighters make in each state

Andy Kiersz

Firefighters are among the first on the scene in any emergency, and the amount their paid varies from state to state.

Every year, the Bureau of Labour Statistics releases a comprehensive set of statistics on employment by occupation in the United States. Using the most recent set of statistics, reflecting employment and wages in May 2014, we made a map showing the median annual salary for firefighters in each state:

Firefighter mapBusiness Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Bureau of Labour Statistics

Firefighters in New York and New Jersey are paid much more than their peers elsewhere, with salaries over $US80,000 per year.

Here’s a table showing the May 2014 median annual wage for firefighters in each state:

Firefighter tableBusiness Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Bureau of Labour Statistics

