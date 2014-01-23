New Google Ad Says Glass Isn't Just For Elitist Jerks

Since Google’s computerized glasses, Google Glass, became available to members of the public last year, much of the press coverage related to the product’s exclusive user base has been negative.

There was the story of the man who loudly complained when a Seattle restaurant manager asked him not to wear Glass on the premises and the infamous “White Men Wearing Google Glass” Tumblr, which made the latest gadget look like nothing more than a $US1,500 vanity piece. Even tech entrepreneur Jason Calacanis predicted that people would get beaten up for wearing Glass around people who don’t want to be recorded.

Now, Google has released an ad from the agency Anomaly that attempts to prove that Glass has important, practical uses that go well beyond a Glasshole’s desire to show off his or her wealth or film someone without permission.

In it, a voiceover tells the true story of North Carolina fireman Patrick Jackson, who is developing Glass software to allow his co-workers to do their jobs more safely. We see firefighters using Glass’ maps features to locate a structure fire and pulling up floor plans of the burning building before they enter it.

The video is certainly a contrast from the more recreational benefits Glass has been touted for, and could help to at least mitigate concerns that the device is an unnecessary toy with the potential to invade people’s privacy.

Google Glass uploaded the video to its YouTube page Monday, and it has since gotten more than 200,000 views.

