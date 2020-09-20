A California firefighter died while battling a wildfire that was sparked by a gender reveal party

A firefighter battling the El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino in California died on Thursday, according to officials.

The fire was sparked earlier this month by a “smoke generating pyrotechnic device” used at a gender reveal party in Yucaipa.

Investigators are now saying that those involved in the party could face charges for the firefighter’s death, according to a local television station.

The El Dorado fire, which is one of many large wildfires scorching the state right now, has so far burned more than 22,000 acres of land.

The firefighter went missing in the San Bernardino National Forest on Thursday while fighting the El Dorado Fire, which has so far caused more than 22,000 acres of land to burn, according to a tracker from Cal Fire.

The person was later found dead by a rescue crew. The cause of death still under investigation, according to the San Bernardino National Forest Service.

The firefighter’s identity has been withheld until the next of kin has been notified.

In a brief statement issued on Friday, the San Bernardino National Forest Service wrote: “USDA Forest Service officials on the San Bernardino National Forest have confirmed the death of a firefighter on the El Dorado Fire…Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends, and fellow firefighters during this time.”

California’s El Dorado Fire erupted on September 5 near Yucaipa after a group of people used a “smoke generating pyrotechnic device” at their gender reveal party, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said at the time.

Investigators are now saying that those involved in the party could face charges for the firefighter’s death, according to the local television station ABC7 KABC-TV.

The wildfire, which has been 59% contained, has caused thousands of people to evacuate from the area.

It is one of many major fires currently raging through California. To date, more than 3.4 million acres of land have been torched by the blazes. Twenty-six people have died in California and more than 6,5000 properties have been damaged or destroyed.

The woman who popularised the gender-reveal party has since asked people to stop the practice. In a Facebook post earlier this month, Jenna Karvunidis wrote that it was time to “stop having these stupid parties.”

“For the love of God, stop burning things down to tell everyone about your kid’s penis. No one cares but you,” she said.

