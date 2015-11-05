Hot security company Fireeye just lowered guidance and its stock is plummeting

Eugene Kim
Security company FireEye just released its third quarter revenue, and the results aren’t good.

The company beat on earnings — it lost less money than expected — and was slightly ahead on revenue estimates. But shares are down almost 15% after hours as it missed on billings and lowered forecasts for the coming year.

There are the most important numbers:

EPS: $US0.37 loss per share vs. $US0.45 loss per share estimated.

Revenue: $US165.6 million vs. $US167.1 million estimated

Billings: $US210.6 million, far below its guidance of $US225 million to $US230 million.

It also lowered revenue projections for the coming year to $US620 to $US628 million, down from $US630 to $US645 million.

