Fired Chicago Workers Take Over Factory

Workers laid off from their jobs at a factory have occupied the building and are demanding assurances they’ll get severance and vacation pay that they say they are owed.



About 200 employees of Republic Windows and Doors [in Chicago] began their sit-in Friday, the last scheduled day of the plant’s operation.

Leah Fried, an organiser with the United Electrical Workers, said the Chicago-based vinyl window manufacturer failed to give 60 days’ notice required by law before shutting down.

Workers also were angered when company officials didn’t show up for a meeting Friday that had been arranged by U.S. Rep Luis Gutierrez, a Chicago Democrat, she said.

During the peaceful takeover, workers have been shoveling snow and cleaning the building, Fried said.

“It’s a rarely used tactic,” Fried said. “But we’re in very drastic time and the workers have taken measures necessary to win what they’re owed”…

Read all >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.