Fired Wall Streeters, Take Heart: At Least You're Not Married To This Woman

The New York Times investigated the financial stresses and crumbling marriages of families who used to live on fat Wall Street paychecks.



There are some happy stories: More time to watch the kids squabble, somehow retaining the DNA-programmed ability to ignore piles of laundry your wife no longer has time to wash because she’s had to go back to work, etc. But business for divorce lawyers is apparently booming, as lots of women decide to dump laid-off husbands who have been transformed into “clickers” (as in, the remote control).

No matter how bad things get, however, all but one of you can at least console yourselves that you’re not married to this TriBeCa woman:

As unemployment has hit a 16-year high and Wall Street shakes off tens of thousands of jobs, affluent couples in the New York area find their families suddenly in flux. It’s not only the high-flying income and the attendant abundance that have evaporated. For many couples, it’s also the assumption of what their marriages would look like; the traditional model — executive husband and stay-at-home wife — may be a little dated, or unworkable.

One mother in TriBeCa, who is married, at least for now, to a Wall Street executive, put it rather bluntly: “My job was to run the household and the children’s lives,” she said. “His job is to provide us with a nice lifestyle.” But his bonus has disappeared, and his annual pay has dropped to $150,000 from $800,000 a year. “Let me just say this,” she said, “I’m still doing my job.”

So much for for richer and poorer.

