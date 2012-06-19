Fired Wall Street Blogger Still Blogging, No Longer Anonymous, Looking For Work

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Michael J. McCarthy once lived two lives. In one he traded utilities for Citigroup (C); in the other he ran the bawdy website Takeareport.com under the pseudonym “Large.”



McCarthy got so famous on Wall Street (“take a report” is industry slang for meaning that your order has been executed) that organisers at the upcoming Dallas Security Traders annual convention offered him the keynote, presumably via an anonymous “Contact TAR” email address on the site. Taking the speaking gig was McCarthy’s mistake: It put him and TAR on the radar of his bosses at Citi, who found out and fired him (he’s still going to give the speech, though).

Writing under an anonymous (or pseduononymous) handle like “Large” gives many bloggers the freedom to get really politically incorrect and really fun. And TAR is fun even if it’s crude: Think Andrew Dice Clay channeling Perez Hilton (or vice versa). McCarthy made sure to never reveal his name or his employer on his site, and he forwarded content to a friend to post for him.

But it’s hard to stay anonymous when you’re taking speaking gigs. These days McCarthy is filing for unemployment and looking for work. But he doesn’t seem filled with regret. The blogger is looking forward to giving the speech in Dallas, and is still putting up 4 posts a day on TAR.

See Also: NYT: We Want Your Comments! But Not All Of Them

Gannett Orders TV Stations To Promote Its mummy Sites, Now

Montauk Monster Mystery Not Solved, Web Sites Rejoice

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.