Fired Nina Garcia Taking "Project Runway" Partnership With Her to Marie Claire

Canned Elle fashion director Nina Garcia has started moving in to her office at Marie Claire even though she doesn’t officially start working for the mag until September. But more importantly, sources tell Women’s Wear Daily that a deal has been inked between the Project Runway judge’s new employer and Project Runway to be the magazine partner for the show’s sixth season.



WWD Memo Pad: Though Nina Garcia serves as editor at large at Elle through season five of “Project Runway,” it seems she’s already getting a head start on her fashion director duties at Marie Claire. Her new gig officially begins Sept. 2, but sources close to the magazine say Garcia has already moved into her office, the former digs of Tracy Taylor, who was dismissed in May to make way for Garcia…

Garcia’s move to Marie Claire happened before the “Project Runway” judge finalised her contract to appear on the show’s sixth edition, which will air on Lifetime instead of Bravo. On Friday, a Weinstein Co. spokeswoman confirmed Garcia has re-upped, meaning all of the principals — herself, Michael Kors, Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum — will move to Lifetime with the reality program. Does that mean Marie Claire has been confirmed as the official magazine partner? Sources close to the show say the deal has been done, but the Weinstein spokeswoman declined to confirm Friday.

