FIRED: Coach Mike Singletary Dumped By The San Francisco 49ers

Dashiell Bennett
Mike Singletary SF 49ers

Photo: AP

The San Francisco 49ers have fired head coach Mike Singletary, following a 25-17 defeat to the St. Louis Rams on Sunday.With one week still remaining in their season, the loss guaranteed the team’s eighth consecutive season without a playoff appearance.

San Francisco Chronicle writer David White first broke the news on Twitter and has more updates from team headquarters.

