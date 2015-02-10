Here's a McDonald's worker having a total meltdown

A video shows a McDonald’s worker breaking glass and throwing drink machines and food during a paycheck dispute with his manager.

In the video, the worker is heard screaming “I get treated like sh*t” and refers to not getting money for clocking out at a certain time.

He repeatedly shouts at the manager to give him the money he’s allegedly owed, while throwing and breaking things.

The manager calmly asks the worker to leave and asks another worker to call the police. The video was filmed at a McDonald’s in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The worker was fired, according to KHOU.com. (Warning: language in this video is not safe for work.)

We have reached out to McDonald’s and will update this post if we hear back.

