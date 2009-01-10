Fired Dell Exec Gets $10 Million Severance Package (DELL)

If only Dell’s (DELL) former president of global operations, Michael Cannon, was as good at running a computer company as he is at negotiating employment contracts.
Cannon, who was let go from Dell last month, will get a $10 million severance package while serving as “consultant” to the company, SEC filings reveal.
It gets worse: Chief marketing officer Mark Jarvis, also canned, gets 12 months’ base salary and — if you believe it — a “target bonus.”
None of this can be reassuring to Dell shareholders, who have seen Dell shares lose about 57% of their value in the past year. Nor to Dell’s employees, who are being laid off and asked to take unpaid time off from work.
