You've just been fired -- here's what you should do right away

James Althucher knows what it’s like to get fired. It’s happened to him a lot. So we asked him to outline the steps to bounce back and get your career moving in the right direction.

Altucher is a bestselling author, entrepreneur, angel investor and former hedge fund manager. His podcast and blog teach the lessons he’s learned about money, health, and happiness after having it all, losing it, and getting it back again.

Produced by Joe Avella



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.