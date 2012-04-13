Fired Arkansas Head Coach Bobby Petrino's House Is Already Up For Sale

Photo: Screenshot via ArkansasRazorbacks.com

Former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino was fired this week for having an inappropriate relationship with a woman he hired to work in the athletic department.And it looks like Petrino is going to try and get far away from Arkansas as fast as he can.



His home, is already up for sale for $2.5 million, according to Friends Of The Program.

Petrino probably doesn’t want to show his face around the University as more and more damning anecdotes come out about his time as Arkansas’ head coach.

