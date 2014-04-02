People Use This App To Chat With Each Other Through A Hidden Feature In Apple's Software

FireChat — a new anonymous messaging app that has been download more than 100,000 times since it launched — uses one of the coolest features we’ve seen so far for people to talk to each other.

The app harnesses a feature in Apple’s mobile software, iOS 7, called a Multipeer Connectivity Framework. This is found on all Apple devices and enables a direct connection to other devices over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi without the need of an Internet connection to act as an intermediary.

FireChat is a hybrid of Snapchat and Whisper: the app lets you send anonymous messages to a chat room filled with random people, but the messages are not stored anywhere and are quickly deleted when you close the app.

Anonymous chatting apps are big right now, even though some people think they might just be a fad. But more than just an anonymous chatting app, FireChat is actually a new way to chat, where people can connect regardless of whether they’re connected to the Internet or cell service.

The app could come in handy if you’re at a crowded concert where lines of communication are typically clogged. FireChat would let you quickly share photos and comments with the people around you without interference.

FireChat is an interesting app, but it’s far from perfect. For now, the app is only available for iOS, but you can see what it looks like below:

The set up process is really easy. All you need to do is create a username. It can literally be anything.

The app barely provides a demo. After you finish the setup process, you’re immediately thrown into a chat room titled “Everyone.” CNET writes that this part of the app randomly organizes 80 people from around the country into one room. The conversation moves fast, and you can literally talk about anything. The downside is you still need some form of data connection for it to work.

Swipe over to the right to go into another chat room called “Nearby.” This part of FireChat is supposed to enable more-personal conversations but only works within certain distances. If other people are on the app within around 100 feet, you can quickly jump into the room and start talking.

