Fireball Whiskey Recalled In Europe For Containing Too Much Of A Chemical Used In Antifreeze

@fireballwhisky on Instagram Fireball’s cinnamon flavour helped it soar in popularity.

Fireball Whiskey has been recalled in Europe for containing higher-than-accepted levels of a chemical found in antifreeze.

Fireball has three recipes for its liquor and alters the level of the chemical propylene glycol based on regulations for the US, Canada, and Europe, reports Tim Mak at The Daily Beast.

“It appears that we shipped our North American formula to Europe and found that one ingredient is out of compliance with European regulations,” a Fireball spokeswoman told The Daily Beast. “Finland, Sweden and Norway have asked to recall those specific batches which is what we are doing.”

Propylene glycol is a common ingredient in food colouring and flavours. The FDA says it is “generally recognised as safe.”

In 2011, Fireball sold $US1.9 million worth of whisky in gas stations, convenience stores, and supermarkets, writes Devin Leonard at Bloomberg Businessweek.

By 2013, sales had leapt to $US61 million, putting Fireball ahead of Jameson Irish Whiskey and Patrón tequila.

Fireball maintains its liquor is completely safe to drink.

