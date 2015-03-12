9 slides that show America's growing obsession with guns

America’s gun industry has been going gangbusters.

And that’s the message gun-maker Smith & Wesson is telling its investors.

The company recently published a 48-slide presentation highlighting the health of the company and the industry.

It includes tons of information showing America’s ever-increasing love for guns.

We pulled the most interesting slides.

We just saw the second best February for background checks, which is a proxy for demand. The number of background checks for guns has trended higher in most of the last decade. There's just as much interest for handguns as there is for rifles and shotguns. Pistols, which can deliver higher rates of fire, are in much higher demand than revolvers. The number of new shooters is exploding. Personal safety and protection is by far the top reason for ownership. Most new shooters are young. Marketing targeted toward women may help increase the number of shooters out there. Here's how you can keep track of the numbers on your own.

