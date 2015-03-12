9 slides that show America's growing obsession with guns

America’s gun industry has been going gangbusters.
And that’s the message gun-maker Smith & Wesson is telling its investors.
The company recently published a 48-slide presentation highlighting the health of the company and the industry.
It includes tons of information showing America’s ever-increasing love for guns.
We pulled the most interesting slides.
