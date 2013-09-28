Fire Truck Catches Fire Inside Historic Philadelphia Fire Station

Pamela Engel

A fire truck caught fire inside a historic Philadelphia firehouse on Friday.

CBS in Philadelphia tweeted this shot of the blaze:

It’s unclear how the fire started, according to CBS. There were no reported injuries. The Center City firehouse is nicknamed the “Ben Franklin Firehouse.”

The fire started at about 11:20 a.m. Traffic was blocked off in the area.

A live feed from Fox 29 in Philadelphia shows that the fire has been mostly put out:

Philadelphia fire truck fireScreenshot/Fox 29

