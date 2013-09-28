Fire Truck Catches Fire Inside Historic Philadelphia Fire Station

A fire truck caught fire inside a historic Philadelphia firehouse on Friday.

CBS in Philadelphia tweeted this shot of the blaze:

#BREAKING: Crews are battling a fire that started at a historic firehouse in Center City. http://t.co/9WsdLnTS2B pic.twitter.com/q6oJwRxEz6

— CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) September 27, 2013

It’s unclear how the fire started, according to CBS. There were no reported injuries. The Center City firehouse is nicknamed the “Ben Franklin Firehouse.”

The fire started at about 11:20 a.m. Traffic was blocked off in the area.

A live feed from Fox 29 in Philadelphia shows that the fire has been mostly put out:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.