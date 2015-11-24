This video of a homemade fire tornado is totally mesmerising

Daniel Gruchy and Gavin Free, or “The Slow Mo Guys,” are known on YouTube for filming crazy stunts.

And their latest stunt — making a giant, swirling vortex of flames out of household objects — is no exception.

Using 12 electric fans, the pair created a fire tornado. In case you’re not familiar, fire tornadoes are a rare but naturally occurring phenomenon. They are shaped like a typical tornado, with just one noticeable difference: they’re made of giant flames.

Here’s a look at a real fire tornado that swept through Brazil in 2010.



And here’s how Gruchy and Free made theirs. They started by lighting a fire using kerosene.



The pair let the fire grow before turning on the fans.



And finally, here’s a slow-motion look at their creation, which reached over ten feet height.

“It’s very hypnotic,” commented one Redditor about the mesmerising video. “I can’t stop watching.”



Check out the whole video here or below.

