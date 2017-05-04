People have started a 'fire Colbert' movement because of his 'homophobic' Trump insult

Jethro Nededog
Colbert trump flag‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’/CBS; YouTube

Liberals and conservatives alike are agreeing that Stephen Colbert should be fired by CBS, but not necessarily for the same reasons.

While some outraged viewers are calling for Colbert’s termination over a comment about President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that they view as homophobic, conservatives appear to simply want him gone for his politics and frequent, sharp criticism of Trump.

Colbert made the controversial insult during Monday’s passionate “Late Show” monologue, which went viral online. In it, he stood up for CBS reporter John Dickerson, whose interview with Trump was cut short by the president, who was being repeatedly questioned about his allegations that President Barack Obama had ordered the wiretapping of Trump Tower during the campaign.

“Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine,” Colbert said during the rant. “You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign-language gorilla who got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c–k holster.”

The last, sexually charged barb seems to be the one for which Colbert is taking the heat.

There was a barrage of tweets calling for Colbert’s firing from the late-night show in response to the comments, many using the hashtag #FireColbert.

While many are calling for Colbert’s termination because of outrage over a joke viewed as homophobic, it’s difficult to discern whether they’re written by people concerned with LGBTQ rights or Trump supporters who are more concerned about partisan politics — many of whom claim to have never even watched his show.

Colbert hasn’t tweeted since Monday. Representatives for Colbert and “The Late Show” didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

