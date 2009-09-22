Fire Sale At Yahoo!

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab7f09e5a44f52e4fca0f3c/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Yahoo (YHOO) wants to sell its Web-hosting-for-small-businesses unit for $500 million, Reuters reports.



Corporate buyers and private equity firms have already shown interest, sources tell Reuters.

Earlier today, we relayed news that Yahoo is also hoping to sell Zimbra, the open source email services provider it acquired for $350 million in 2007.

We’ve also heard gossip that Yahoo has thought about selling ad exchange Right Media and even popular photo-sharing site Flickr.

