Fire-Ravaged New Jersey Boardwalk Looks Even Worse Than After Sandy

Both Hurricane Sandy and this week’s fire did several million dollars in damage to the Jersey Shore boardwalk in Seaside Heights, N.J.

This shocking before-and-after image that has been making the rounds on Twitter shows the extent of damage to the same boardwalk ravaged by the hurricane a year ago:

PHOTOS: Compare the Jersey Shore boardwalk right after Sandy with this morning, after the fire. pic.twitter.com/x9bu7mdPNZ

— NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) September 13, 2013

Thursday’s fire destroyed 50 businesses and 80% of the boardwalk, which was restored earlier this year after the hurricane wiped it out.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but officials say it looks suspicious, according to ABC News.

