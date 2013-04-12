This Is What Fire Looks Like In Space

Astronauts on the International Space Station are lighting things on fire. But don’t worry, it’s all in the name of science.



As a part of one of the experiments sent into space on April 5, astronaut Chris Cassidy lit several fuel samples on fire in the space station to see what happens to a blaze in the absence gravity.

The experiments will not just help us understand how things burn and burn out in space by comparing the difference to Earth, but will also help in case an uncontrolled fire breaks out on the ISS.

Here are two images of fire in space from the experiment:

