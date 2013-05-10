Crazy Photos Show Fire Shooting Out Of The Ground On 25th Street In Manhattan

Adam Taylor

There are multiple reports of a fire on 25th Street in New York City.

The fire appears to be around 25th and Sixth Avenue near Madison Square Park.

“We’re on scene for a transformer fire and waiting for ConEd to investigate further,” Mike Parrella, FDNY told Business Insider via phone. “We’re securing the area.”

There are no injuries reported, but that portion of the street is shut down.

Photos from the scene look a little nuts:

