FDNY: 1 dead after crane collapses in midtown Manhattan

A crane collapse in midtown Manhattan has left one person dead, according to fire officials.

The accident occurred shortly before noon Friday near 44th Street and Second Avenue, the Fire Department of New York said, according to WNBC.

The victim, a 40-year-old male, was declared dead at the scene, according to WABC. No further information was provided.

The boom crane was attached to a truck, pictures from the scene showed. It reportedly was being moved when the incident occurred.

Further details regarding the cause of the accident were not immediately available.

The midtown construction site will reportedly be the future home of The Even Hotel.

Not sure but construction worker may not have survived this accident. pic.twitter.com/t4BLAU09fD

— Andrew J. Hawkins (@andyjayhawk) April 24, 2015

