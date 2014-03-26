A Massive Building Fire Is Raging Near Downtown Houston

An apartment building that’s under construction caught fire in the Montrose neighbourhood near downtown Houston on Tuesday.

Traffic in west Houston is at a standstill, according to KHOU 11.

There are no reported injuries so far. KHOU reports that one construction worker was rescued from the building.

Huge sections of the building have collapsed, according to ABC 13.

This Vine shows the scope of the huge fire:

Photos are also coming in from the scene:









